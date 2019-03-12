Six yards of power

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ally Matthan is a multipotentialite – she has an eclectic mix of interests, and what’s better, she excels in all of them. A perfumer with an eponymous brand Ally Matthan Creations, which deals with fragrances, bath and skin-care products, she is also the founder of The Registry of Sarees (TRS), a Bengaluru-based organisation which focuses on documentation, curatorial and design perspective in the handloom space. Ahalya – also known as Ally – visited Kochi recently with TRS. The show was hosted by Tracy Thomas from The Wardrobe Company.

Matthan considers herself to be a perfumer first. “I always knew I wanted to be a perfumer. My family comes from the fragrance business and I planned my career to be a perfumer,” she says. Having completed her masters from ISIPCA, Versailles in France, a premier institute in the fragrance industry, it is of little surprise that her brand ‘Areev’ is the only fragrance-based contemporary brand in the bath and skin-care sector in the country.

“We use simple and basic ingredients in refined ways. We have now been in business for about 15 years – our strength lies in the hospitality sector as well as a loyal group of discerning customers who have been patrons. We grow by catering to needs and requirements of everyday men and women,” she says. Areev uses ingredients that are holistically derived from other ingredients used in the kitchen. “In India we are all kitchen beauticians,” she says.

Aromas and scents aside, the 40-year-old considers it an ‘added privilege’ to be able to learn and work with sarees and textiles. The Registry of Sarees was found in 2016. “As a nation, we already have the culture that appreciates textiles and sarees and the work that goes to create them. We are at a stage where as patrons and consumers we need assessed research to inform our choices and this is the role that TRS plays,” she says.

TRS is different from its contemporaries. “As a research and study centre, our primary focus is knowledge creation. We then use curatorial shows to explore facets of textiles and sarees. As a unified nation, our sarees are still primarily identified by their geographic origins and we are working hard to create new vocabularies for India using culture,” she says. As an example, she cites the collection at Kochi that marries the skill of Rajasthan (Dabu and Mud Resist) with pure cotton from the south.

Post floods, the focal point is on weavers and handwoven garments. Matthan strongly believes in the identity of handloom, TRS vouching for it. She feels it is a tragedy that as people we constantly need calamities to remind us that we need to make handwoven a part of our daily lives.

“There is not a single state that is free of handloom or hand work. I hope handweaving is embraced by consumers so much so that weavers all over the nation are able to rise up with dignity to claim this skill as a sustainable livelihood,” she says.Three lessons have driven the entrepreneur forward. “A love and marvel for simplicity - be it lifestyle choices, clothes and aesthetics. Secondly, the joy and relish of refined and tasty food, and finally, the value of independent thought and debate,” she adds.