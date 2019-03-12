Students fear missing architecture course

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students aspiring for an Under Graduate Architecture seat in the year 2019-20, fear missing out on admission, due to a delay in the announcement of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) results. The Council of Architecture, which conducts NATA has said that the results of the second phase of the test will be announced only around July end, by which time the first round of admission to Under Graduate engineering courses will be over. Architecture seat aspirants feel that this will force them to opt for engineering seats.

As per the calendar of NATA 2019 released by the Council of Architecture, the test will be conducted in two phases. The first phase is scheduled to be held on April 14, and the second phase will be conducted on July 7. The candidates who will not be able to appear for the test in in phase one can take it up in phase two. Results of phase two tests will be published on July 21.

“By mid July, the first round of admission for engineering courses will be over, and seats at most top colleges will be filled. As the results of NATA will be delayed, there will be a pressure on us to take engineering seats,” said an architecture seat aspirant. Some of the students even brought this to the notice of the Council of Architecture through an e-mail and requested to release the results early.Authorities from KEA said that these students should appear for phase one, instead of appearing for phase two.

NATA score mandatory

To announce the rank list for Architecture, NATA score is mandatory for Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) under Common Entrance Test (CET). Now students are requesting the NATA conducting authorities to conduct the phase two test little early and announce the results at least by the end of May. As per the data available from KEA, every year over 5,000 Architecture seat aspirants appear for NATA.