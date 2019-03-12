Veena Jain inaugurates exhibition in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you’ve ever been to Jaipur or are planning a visit, chances are, you’ve come across at least one person who recommends visiting Zari Jaipur for ethnic wear. With the wedding season right around the corner, Bengalureans don’t have to catch a flight to the desert state for the perfect outfit. In a first-time initiative, Zari Jaipur is holding an exhibition in the city, which was inaugurated on Monday by Mrs India Globe Veena Jain.

On display are a wide range of colours, cuts, prints and styles in kurtis, saris, gowns, suits, dress materials and more. Rekha Ratadia, curator of the exhibition, said that while the outlet is popular in the Northern parts of India, the exhibition is their attempt at bringing it closer to shoppers in the South.

“We’ve selected a collection that offers the latest seasonal trends, where the sleeves or patterns may be new but the weave, batik print, etc remain same,” she said, adding that Indo-Western gowns have been a favourite among shoppers due to the rising popularity of pool parties.

Agreed Jain, who also said she was on the lookout for the same. As she browsed through the collection of sarees at the exhibition, she said, “I love silk sarees, they look elegant. Especially Kanjeevaram sarees, more so if they are in pink.” Jain isn’t the only one who was all praises for saris since Arihant Palawat, owner of Zari Jaipur, said the saris, especially the gota patti ones, are popular at the moment.

The exhibition kicked off by 11am on Monday and within minutes, the number of shoppers increased from a handful few to many more as women looked through the collection. While some searched for an outfit for the upcoming marriage season, some like designer Yamini Reddy were on the lookout for something casual. “I love how there are so many bright colours on display. The cuts are interesting too,” she said, adding that standalone exhibitions usually have a wider variety, which she prefers. Another shopper, Shalini B, a regular at the Jaipur outlet, said, “The collection looks similar to what I’ve seen in Jaipur. I’m so happy it’s in my city now.”

The exhibition is on till March 13, at Taj MG Road, Bengaluru, from 11am to 8pm.