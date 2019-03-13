BBMP proposes to dump waste in ESZ, villagers protest

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With BBMP proposing to dump the city’s garbage in illegal quarry sites of Shivanahalli village of Anekal taluk that were shut last year, residents of this village are up in arms and have threatened to launch an agitation. Voicing their protest, Ragihalli Gram Panchayat has already written letters to all the concerned departments, as they say officials from BBMP have already carried out inspection of these huge quarry sites (in pic) on February 26.

With the quarry sites falling just 1km from Bannerghatta National Park and within Economic Sensitive Zone (ESZ) limits, environmentalists say waste dumping will adversely affect both wildlife and its habitat. Last June, illegal quarrying was stopped in Shivanahalli village, as they were falling within the ESZ limits. Spread over a huge area, these quarry sites are located just 200 meters from a school run by the Ramakrishna Ashram in this village.

Protesting against the BBMP’s efforts to convert these into landfills, Ragihalli Gram Panchayat Chairman, Manjunath said, “Mining operations that had been causing air and water pollution, and health problems, was shut after a decade. Now waste dumping will result in contamination of ground water, water holes and tanks in the surrounding areas. Usually during monsoons, water flows from these quarry sites to water holes but with waste dumping, all water sources in the village as well as the National Park will be contaminated.”

Further, Manjunath added saying that dairy farming activities will be affected if waste is dumped in the quarry sites. “Why should we have to bear the stench, smell and the resulting pollution and health hazards caused by waste generated from Bengaluru? We will launch an agitation if this project is taken up.”

Vishnu, a local activist from Bannerghatta added, “Forest officials should take the lead and stop the conversion of quarry sites into waste dumping sites in this village, as this will adversely affect the wildlife and its habitat.”

Environmentalist Vijay Nishanth added, “With residents protesting, the BBMP should look for alternative sites and not ESZ areas. In fact, abandoned quarry sites store water which flows over a period of time to lakes and tanks, while many sites have become habitat for leopards and other mammals.”

BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, “I am not aware of this project but anyhow I will look into the matter.”