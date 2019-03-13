By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the face of an illness, all other problems in life seem frivolous. It’s probably five in the morning. He was noiselessly going to the bathroom for the third time. His aunt was fast asleep in the next room. The rusted bolt of the bathroom didn’t latch properly. One had to hang a towel outside to let others know that the bathroom was occupied. Inder had become urbane, and was no longer used to going to the bathroom without latching it. This time, too, garnering all the remaining strength in his body, he bolted the door.

And he vomited along with passing stool. After rinsing his mouth, he observed his face in the mirror. He had spent fifty years on this planet. Wrinkles, dark circles and fatigue. He rinsed his mouth again. The corners of the mirror had rusted completely. Amidst the rusted corners was a little space in the centre in which he observed his face. How did the rust even know its limit?

In the bathroom, the detergent bar and the bathing bar were kept together; one on top of the other. Some wet clothes were kept in a green bucket. He inhaled deeply and opened the latch, but the door didn’t open; it was stuck. He used some more force but it still didn’t open. Because of his weak state, the moment he exerted himself he experienced a blackout. He called out to his aunt, but his voice didn’t carry. He began to thump hard on the door. His body had become so weak that by calling out to his aunt and thumping on the door, his stomach began to grumble. He began to vomit. He threw up all the water he had drunk during the day. Only water.

Just then he heard his aunt from outside the door. ‘Inder, Inder!’ His aunt pushed at the door, and with the second push the door flung open swiftly. The moment the door opened, Inder lost his balance, and his hand slipped into the small green bucket. Holding on to his aunt and the washbasin, he raised himself up. The moment he stood up he began to pant.

‘What is the matter, Inder?’ his aunt asked. Inder first looked at the mirror, and then at his aunt. She was extremely short. How could she manage to look into this rusted mirror? She would need to stand on something. What could she stand on? He suddenly began to search for that object in the bathroom.

‘What happened, Inder? Has something fallen? Oh! Your whole body is burning.’Just then he had a blackout and he collapsed.

His uncle had died of a cardiac arrest about six months earlier. Inder had managed to visit from Mumbai for two days then. He had promised to return soon, but wasn’t able to. Office, work, relationship, preoccupation, laziness, boredom and the tiredness of living with one’s own self … even all of these put together were not reason enough for not visiting.

What could he tell his aunt? That he did not want to visit. He had not wanted to visit even now. He had simply wanted to keep chewing his cud somewhere. He was now used to living habitually. It didn’t matter if thousands of people died somewhere or if a rat bit through a new shirt. Both these instances merely created a small bubble of pain and that bubble burst even before it became visible. His forehead would get creased, he would shut his eyes tightly once or twice, and then everything would become normal again, as if a film was playing.

It seemed he knew all the scenes of this film; all the surprises were a mere act. Every instance had already been lived. Yet, he experienced hunger every day. And each day, the faint memory of the same taste made him go through the rituals of eating and sleeping.When he opened his eyes, he was lying on the floor outside the bathroom. His aunt had put a cold press on his forehead. While lying on the floor he said, ‘Aunty, let’s go to the hospital.’Excerpted with permission from ‘A Night in the Hills’ by Manav Kaul, Westland Books (February 2019)