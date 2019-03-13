Bengaluru: 10 seconds to cross signals is suicidal

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Imagine crossing the busy Sarakki signal or the Forum Mall signal in Koramangala in just 10 seconds. At many junctions, this is the average time given to pedestrians, without slowing down vehicular traffic. Add to this the fact that most signals have people zooming past Even after the signal turns red, and you have a recipe for disaster.

Citizens across Bengaluru have been fighting to make the city pedestrian-friendly and as per last year’s data, there were 157 pedestrian signals in the city along with an additional 60 pelican signals installed. CE did a survey on five pedestrian signals across the city – Infantry road, Sony signal Indiranagar, Sarakki signal, Forum mall, Koramangala, and M G Road signal – and found that on an average, the time given to cross the road in these areas was between nine and 12 seconds.

The time limit was only sufficient enough to cross one half of the road on a two-way road. CE also noticed majority of the pedestrians had to run to reach the other side, bringing in another question. What about senior citizens?

Traffic inspectors told CE that the time limit provided is the maximum that can be given to pedestrians considering that Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) are now focussing on decongestion of traffic. “Twelve seconds is the maximum that can be allotted otherwise the vehicular flow may cause more traffic,” said a traffic inspector who did not wish to be named.

Aleem, a resident of Jaraganahalli, had been fighting to increase the pedestrian time allotted at Sarakki signal from eight seconds and managed to change it to 12 seconds after several talks with the traffic officials including Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) P Harishekaran. “The 12 seconds is not enough as well since the first five seconds are used up by drivers who do not stop at a red light,” Aleem said.

According to Dr Ashish Verma, mobility expert, timing allotted for pedestrian signals depends on geometry of the junction (a safe island for slow-paced pedestrians to stay), width of the road, average walking speed (considering senior citizens), initial and lost time (considering vehicles travelling at a red light). “The 12 seconds given is for namesake and the traffic officials’ priority is to ensure vehicular movement which is unfortunate.

It also makes pedestrians prone to accidents,” he said. Verma also pointed out that this is the same situation with the elevated corridor project where vehicular movement is given more priority than pedestrians.Dy CP traffic (east) K V Jagadeesh denied that this was the average time given to pedestrians and said it is at least 15 seconds. Harishekaran said that a study is being conducted on introducing automated traffic signals. “It will take time since it needs money and a study on where to put up these signals. Meanwhile, I will check the areas where pedestrians require extra time,” he said.