Bengaluru: Aadhaar cards dumped in bin, probe ordered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several documents, including Aadhaar cards, were found strewn in a garbage bin in Mandur panchayat limits near Mahadevapura on Tuesday. The personnel of India Post have been blamed for the incident. It came to light when pourakarmikas of village panchayat, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, were clearing a dustbin. The workers found Aadhaar cards and other papers that were sent via post in the bin, following which they alerted the locals.

Kemparaju, Zilla Panchayat member of Bengaluru Urban district said the documents were found a mere 100 feet away from the post office. “Apart from Aadhaar cards, letters related to loan waiver scheme and old-age pension scheme were also found. We alerted the personnel at the local post office, who took those back,” he said.

Sources also indicated that a dispute between Mandur branch and the main post office at Avalahalli might have been the cause for the documents to be disposed in the bin.

An official at Avalahalli post office said that they have received a complaint with respect to the issue and an investigation has been ordered into the whole episode.

