Bengaluru activists demand support for women victims of crime

Women and child rights activists state that the funds are not enough to bear hospital, counselling and other expenses.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2017, a 26-year-old woman from Nepal was gang-raped in an abandoned building in Avadadevanahalli village. Though a year-and-a-half has passed, Suma (name changed) is yet to receive compensation from the Nirbhaya fund. So far, she has received only Rs 2,00,000 from the Victim Compensation Fund of the state government. Women and child rights activists state that the funds are not enough to bear hospital, counselling and other expenses.

“Despite us providing Rs 25,000 and another Rs 15,000 from the Indian Christian Women’s Movement (ICWM) and the North-East Solidarity, the funds are not sufficient. We ask the government for a speedy mechanism and that there is a functioning system such as a 24x7 helpline,” activist Brinda Adige said at a press conference. 

CE had earlier reported that only 60 victims of sexual crimes in the city have received compensation since 2011. Cynthia Stephens, activist and member of the ICWM, stated that the victim compensation schemes from both the central and state governments have not been utilised properly. “Suma’s hip bones are still fractured and she is undergoing physiotherapy. With her condition, she cannot go for work. Hence, we ask that the government respond immediately and take action against the perpetrators,” Stephens said.

The activists protested saying that they are outraged over the inaction of the authorities. “Domestic and gender-based violence, sexual harassment at the workplace, continue abated. Victim-protection, victim compensation are still a far dream for the survivors,” Adige said. She added that there is a need for magistrates, judges, prosecutors, and the police to work in convergence.  

On November 23, 2017, Suma was raped by a gang of bike-borne men at the abandoned building in Avadadevanahalli village near Anekal. The victim clearly made a statement before the magistrate that she was sexually assaulted by a gang of six men.

