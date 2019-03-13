Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru citizens give a cooling touch to strays, birds

While residents of Bengaluru are doing their best to stay under the shade and remain hydrated this summer, it is the voiceless birds and stray animals that are left to fend for themselves.

Birds drinking water.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While residents of Bengaluru are doing their best to stay under the shade and remain hydrated this summer, it is the voiceless birds and stray animals that are left to fend for themselves. With fewer water bodies and little green cover to protect them, animals are left dehydrated and sick owing to the heat. However, in various pockets of the city, do-gooders are placing water bowls on the city streets either by themselves or in groups. 

Last year, Water for Voiceless (WFV) group placed around 3,000 water bowls during summer. This time too they are aiming for a similar if not higher target. They have a network of volunteers in the city, who buy water bowls in bulk and further distribute it to those interested in doing their bit. “We have volunteers in HSR layout, Yelahanka, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar, Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Whitefield, RR Nagar and other places across the city.

They each buy 100 to 200 cement water bowls in bulk and store them in the house. We publicise the initiative through area-specific WhatsApp groups and facebook. Individuals and other like-minded groups get in touch and collect the pots from us,” said Jain Sunny, member of WFV.

Residents in wards are also getting together to ensure there is sufficient water available for dogs, birds and other stray animals such as donkeys, cows in their locality. Rashmi Bal, member of Kumara Park animal aid said,” Last year, with the help of an NGO, we were able to get 15 bowls for free and place them across the neighbourhood. This week, 10 to 15 of us are heading to pottery town to purchase mud bowls. There is a lot of resistance at times as not everyone is interested in replenishing the water bowls. Some don’t want street animals near them.”

However, Bal added there are people who care for the cause and make sure to clean the bowl and replenish it with water regularly. “Just like us, animals go through dehydration as well. For example, hawks suffer during the summer. Unlike Kempegowda’s or Tipu’s time when this region had several connected water bodies and trees to provide shade, the situation has turned disastrous in the last two decades.  We often get calls of birds that have gotten dizzy and fainted due to lack of water,” she explained.

For some, be it summer or monsoon, the exercise of putting out water bowls on the streets, on their terrace or in front of their house gates is a regular one. Suresh Prakash, a resident of Ranka colony, said,” I have been doing this since 1995. I put water out in six bowls near my home. Even if I am travelling, I make sure housekeeping staff or resident welfare association members fill the bowls with water.”

