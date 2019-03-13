Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man arrested for cheating women in distress after posing as police officer

A woman has approached the police after a conman allegedly cheated her by introducing himself as a police inspector working with the CCB. 

Published: 13th March 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A woman has approached the police after a conman allegedly cheated her by introducing himself as a police inspector working with the Central Crime Branch (CCB). Geetha (29), a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout, said in her complaint that she met the man four years ago when she moved to the city from Tumakuru, and had gone to meet a friend in KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. The conman, 45-year-old Jayarama, introduced himself to her as a police inspector.

He assured her that he could solve any problem she may face in the city and won her trust. She gave him Rs 2,000-5,000 whenever he asked. He took Rs 50,000 from her in 2016, and an equal sum again in 2017. He then told her to stay in his flat in JKW Layout. Jayarama also made her buy him a tailoring machine, a Honda Activa scooter and three smartphones.

Jayarama

However, in May 2018, when Geetha faced a problem, Jayarama was unable to help her. That’s when she inquired about him and his background, and discovered that she was taken for a ride. After some days, when he called her to meet him near Rajajinagar Metro Station, she had a showdown with him. She told him that she knew he wasn’t a policeman and asked him to repay all the money she had given him.

However, Jayarama threatened to outrage her modesty in public and to reveal their friendship to her husband. The blackmail worked, and he was able to extract a gold chain and two rings from her.

After Geetha filed a complaint, the police swung into action and arrested Jayarama on Tuesday. An officer from Mahalakshmi Layout police station investigating the case said he has been booked for impersonation and extortion. 

The officer said after Geetha’s complaint, four other women have come forward with complaints against Jayarama, who is married and has two college-going daughters.  The police learnt that Jayarama was in the habit of targeting widows, divorced women or those in trouble to win their trust and then cheat them.

He had taken photos of himself in police uniform standing next to a police vehicle and also possessed a fake identity card of the police department. He told a few women that he was with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and also had an identity card of Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was also known to blackmail his victims, and threatened to book them under prostitution cases and conduct raids on their houses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru cheating case Bengaluru crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp