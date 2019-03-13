Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Miscreant at large after creating fake profile of government employee

The colleagues of the victim started telling her about the things that she apparently told her colleagues via Facebook messenger.

For representational purposes (File Photo | reuters)

By H M Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman working as an accountant in East Taluk office recently got a shock after some of her colleagues approached her to discuss matters related to her personal life. When she objected to such talks, they showed her her Facebook chat messages, where an unknown miscreant created a fake Facebook profile and sent requests to her colleagues and friends and also messaged personal information. Cops are on the lookout for the miscreant.

Rachana (name changed), works as an accountant at the taluk office. In her complaint with KR Puram police on March 6, she said she went to work as usual. Her colleagues started talking to her about matters she couldn’t understand. She kept wondering why her colleagues are talking to her differently that day. After some time, when more people in the office started asking her about some text messages, she realised something was seriously wrong. Her colleagues started telling her about the things that she apparently told her colleagues via Facebook messenger. 

In shock, Rachana asked to see the messages, which made her realise that somebody had created a fake Facebook profile in her real name and added Gowda to it. The person who created the profile has impersonated Rachana a few weeks ago and started sending friend requests to her colleagues, friends and some strangers. Once the request is accepted, the impersonator used to talk about her personal things and even sent intimate and obscene messages. 

Many people had thought it was Rachana who was messaging them until she clarified that the account was fake. She immediately contacted her seniors, informed them about the fake profile and suspected someone known to her is involved in this. 

An investigating officer from KR Puram police station said, “We have taken up the case under Information Technology Act, IPC 509- word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and IPC 419- punishment for cheating by personation. We have formed a team to nab the miscreant.”

