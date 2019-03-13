Bengaluru traffic cops to undertake survey for road safety

Aarthi M By

BENGALURU: In order to mitigate some of the harmful effects of the burden on roads, the Traffic Police plans to undertake a survey of major roads to bring them to the attention of various agencies. The inspection will start in a week, and will take three months to be completed. Each road will be analysed and the reports will be shared with the concerned departments.

All major roads connecting to the city like Bannerghatta Road, Kanakpura Road, Old Madras Road, Tumkur Road, Mysore Road, Magadi Road and Bellary Road will be inspected. “This is to observe accident-prone areas. This will help us understand ways to improve them,” explained P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Every bus stop, pedestrian cross and CCTV camera will be checked. Signboards will be installed or updated and subways will be checked on every road with extreme traffic conditions. Congested areas that require road widening will be noted. Light installations will be also be checked.

“Once the survey is completed, we will have the actual picture. We will then forward the requirements to the respective departments,” said Harishekaran.

Ashish Verma, mobility expert with the Indian Institute of Science, said the Traffic Department deals with law enforcement and traffic management, but since traffic management is technical, there are fundamental rules.

“The survey should be done by professionals and traffic engineering experts who can understand it more scientifically, which will help solve the issue,” he added.