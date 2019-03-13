Lok Sabha elections will be litmus test for BBMP councillors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Lok Sabha elections just a few weeks away, senior political leaders have instructed their party councillors in the BBMP to reach out to more voters to ensure that their candidates emerge victorious. PN Sadashiva, city BJP president, told The New Indian Express the party has designated a group of five booths as one Shakti Kendra, each of which is being headed by local leaders, including councillors. They have been instructed to visit 100 houses in each booth, interact with the voters and paste stickers on the houses.

Sadashiva said the local leaders have also been instructed to hoist the BJP flag at ten houses. “They have to meet intellectuals and prominent people in their locality like the community leader, head of the temple trustee, sportsperson, doctors, lawyers, artists and others who can influence voters, he said adding that in general, they have been given the task to get more votes from their booths.

JD(S) leader and MLA Gopaliah said they have told their councillors and party workers to work for the victory of the candidate chosen from the alliance. “These people were given the task to highlight the works and schemes undertaken by the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the last nine months.

Former home minister Ramalinga Reddy of the Congress, who started his political career as a BMP councillor, said councillors play an important role in any election. They are the ones who know every nook and corner of their ward. “We have told them to reach out to each house in the wards. Local leaders or defeated candidate will do this task. They should also arrange people for rallies,’’ he added.

A BJP councillor said senior leaders of any party work at the management level, they may play a role in selecting candidates or making arrangements when national leaders visit Bengaluru. But it is the councillor who are available any time. “We have more reach in our respective wards. We know which booth or locality in our ward has our voters. We know our voters by their individual name,’’ he added.