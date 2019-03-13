Home Cities Bengaluru

Ninth edition of corporate golf tournament concludes in Bengaluru

Kishore Alva, president BCIC & President and Executive Director, Adani - Udupi Power Corporation Ltd.

Published: 13th March 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Golf tournament

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 9th edition of the annual corporate golf tournament held by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) concluded this week with BN Puttaraju, Managing Partner of The Chalet, bagging the trophy with 40 points. Puttaraju edged out Arvind Rathode, Senior Vice President, Virtusa by just one point to win the tournament. 

An annual event, the golf tourney has steadily gained traction among corporate leaders and over 100 golfers took part in this edition, according to BCIC with participation of golfers from companies like  JSW, Toyota Kirloskar, ITC, Wipro Technologies, Praxair, IBM and Samsung among others.

Kishore Alva, president BCIC & President and Executive Director, Adani - Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. said, “This event has turned into a signature event for the Chamber as Bangalore golfers keenly look forward to participate. 

Ahmedali, past president and chairman of the BCIC Corporate Golf Tournament said, “Golf is not only a very technically demanding sport; it is also an ideal field to draw out leadership lessons for the workplace. Many organisations are increasingly borrowing notes from golf on leadership.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
golf tournament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp