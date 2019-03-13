Ninth edition of corporate golf tournament concludes in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 9th edition of the annual corporate golf tournament held by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) concluded this week with BN Puttaraju, Managing Partner of The Chalet, bagging the trophy with 40 points. Puttaraju edged out Arvind Rathode, Senior Vice President, Virtusa by just one point to win the tournament.

An annual event, the golf tourney has steadily gained traction among corporate leaders and over 100 golfers took part in this edition, according to BCIC with participation of golfers from companies like JSW, Toyota Kirloskar, ITC, Wipro Technologies, Praxair, IBM and Samsung among others.

Kishore Alva, president BCIC & President and Executive Director, Adani - Udupi Power Corporation Ltd. said, “This event has turned into a signature event for the Chamber as Bangalore golfers keenly look forward to participate.

Ahmedali, past president and chairman of the BCIC Corporate Golf Tournament said, “Golf is not only a very technically demanding sport; it is also an ideal field to draw out leadership lessons for the workplace. Many organisations are increasingly borrowing notes from golf on leadership.”