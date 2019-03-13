Home Cities Bengaluru

Petty shops for senior citizens and differently-abled in Bengaluru

A total of 1,980 rickshaws will be distributed combining all wards.

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior citizens and differently abled residents of the city, without a fixed source of income, will soon be able to apply for a solar-powered petty shop auto rickshaw from the welfare department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The autorickshaw is designed like a petty shop in a wheelchair and can be operated by a joystick similar to an electric wheelchair. About 10 rickshaws will be distributed in each ward. A total of 1,980 will be distributed combining all wards.

Each vehicle costs about Rs 2.8 lakh but will be given to the people at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh. The load capacity of the vehicle is 600kg. On a bright sunny day, up to 800 watts of excess energy can be stored in the battery using solar panels which can increase the driving range from 20 to 25 km. Also, the maximum speed of the vehicle is seven-kilometre per hour.

“This initiative was introduced to empower the senior citizens and differently-abled citizens and bring them a source of income. I will speak to business parks, IT Industries and malls in the city and see if people can sell the products there. This will be an added advantage and help them boost their business,” said a higher official from  BBMP (welfare).

The citizens will be identified through applications submitted to the BBMP. Also, BBMP is working with Mobility India and The Association of People with Disability. About 48 applications have been received so far from Dasarahalli, East Zone, Bommanahalli and west zone. “We have many programmes for the differently-abled. We passed on information about the solar-powered petty shops to people and about 18 of them have come forward,” said Rashmi M P, coordinator at The Association of people with Disability.

The vendors are allowed to sell chocolates, refreshments, tea and coffee, magazines, newspapers, mobile recharge vouchers, trendy/fancy Items as well as small stationery for children. The vehicle is a single seater with platforms for display and storage and boot space and will also be provided in different colours.

