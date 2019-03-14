A pinch of salt, literally, for a healthier kidney

Pavithra N Raj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most basic ingredient of our survival necessity, food, is the pinch of salt we add in all our dishes. The sprinkle of those tiny white cubicles that rejoices our taste buds always appears harmless. However, a major part of table salt comprises of sodium (in the form of sodium chloride) which is a mineral found naturally in foods and has some serious effects on our health if not consumed in the right amounts. Salt is added to food as a preservative, to add flavour and to keep the food moist.

Experts suggest that salt consumption should be limited to a teaspoon a day which is usually 5gm for a normal person without any comorbid condition. So a person can measure one teaspoon of salt and keep it aside for the entire day to be used for cooking.

Dietary restrictions tend to vary with individuals and while it’s always suggested to consult a dietician or nutritionist who can better guide you for diets specific to your body and health conditions, below is some notable information.

While some salt or sodium is required to maintain the water balance in the body, an excess amount of it in a person’s diet can be harmful as it causes blood to hold fluid. Too much sodium also adds to the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, chronic kidney disease, and other severe health conditions. The extra fluid that builds up in the body increases the blood pressure, strains heart as well as the kidneys which can further cause puffiness, swollen ankles, shortness of breath, etc. Once the kidneys are damaged, they cannot filter excess sodium out of the system which leads to a rise in blood levels.

When a person is eating excess salt we need to drink plenty of water such that the electrolyte balance happens and the excess of salt is been thrown out in urine.

Some alternatives that can be used in place of salt

● Use fresh garlic/onion, garlic/onion powder, black pepper, lemon juice, vinegar, onion pickled in vinegar, Italian herbs

● Make your sauces at home or take low-sodium sauces and salad dressings, dry mustard

● Opt for fresh beef, veal, pork, poultry, fish, eggs or low-salt deli meats

● Prepare your own soups and casseroles without added salt with fresh vegetables

A few low-sodium meals that are worth trying

● Pasta with basil flavor

● Steamed herbed vegetables with – Thyme

● Ginger poached chicken, chicken with sweet and sour onions

● Chicken fajitas

● Muffins

● Spring vegetable and herb frittatas

Water retention and salt

Water is present in the human body, both inside and outside the cells. Sodium is responsible for binding water in the body, however, a high intake of sodium increases the extracellular volume which triggers urinary sodium excretion, but at the expense of continued retention of sodium and water. Water retention occurs in the circulatory system or within tissues and cavities and can lead to swelling in hands, feet, ankles, and legs.

It can happen as a result of various reasons which may not be so serious but water retention can cause severe damage when it is a symptom of kidney disease. When a person consumes excess of salt than the normal requirement, he or she will feel like drinking plenty of water. At the same time, they need to have a good amount of urine output. If there is no proper urine output, they may retain water in the body and have weight gain. Thus, it is important to consume a balanced diet.

Low-sodium benefits

Our tongue has five receptors; salty, sweet, bitter, sour and umami (savory). The cravings for the first two can be triggered easily and are also responsible for major health concerns and so it becomes important to monitor the intake. However, you should be careful too as consuming too less quantity of salt than the normal requirement can also be problematic, causing hyponatremia and disorientation, sometimes cramps in the legs can also be caused.

So you must not cut off the sodium intake completely as it is an essential mineral that is involved in many important functions of the body, including cellular function, fluid regulation, and electrolyte balance and maintaining blood pressure. Also when a person is eating excess salt, he/she needs to drink plenty of water such that the electrolyte balance happens and the excess of salt is being thrown out in urine. Nevertheless, a low sodium diet has numerous health benefits in itself.