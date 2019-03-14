Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP introduces app to curb Bengaluru’s plastic menace

The BBMP will distribute about 400 hand-held devices to all health officers and the marshals.

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government had banned the use of plastic below 40 microns in 2015 and a year later, they also banned the use and manufacturing of plastic bags of any thickness. Despite this, multiple raids in different places reveal the usage of plastic is still rampant, from shopkeepers to the end users. To overcome this situation, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has developed Plasto Ban application to curb menace of plastic.

The application was developed in-house by BBMP and will be used by its health inspectors. Also, the fine amount will be printed out immediately depending on the quantity of the plastic confiscated. “There were allegations that BBMP officials were misusing the penalty amount and now, this application solves that issue. Also, offenders won’t be able to influence the officials to pay a lesser amount as the money will straightaway go to the BBMP account,” said Manoranjan Hegde, Chief Health Officer (Public Health).

The application captures the longitude and latitude of the geographical area, physical address, plastic type, quantity, name of the offender, penalty amount, image of the plastic and modes of payment. The offender will have to pay immediately through cash, debit or credit card. In the final step, the offender’s phone number and signature will also be fed. Also, the application helps in analysing which area uses the maximum amount of traffic. Officers can download this application and their credentials will be verified by the BBMP before use. Directions from the Commissioner and circular from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board will also be present in the application. 

The BBMP will distribute about 400 hand-held devices to all health officers and the marshals. “All the cases will be filed immediately and the fine amount will be issued. The device might also have a photo capturing option,” said D Randeep, special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management).

