BBMP’s tipper application keeps tabs on attendance

Garbage auto tippers, responsible for trash collection around the city, have often gone missing mysteriously, or are notorious for shirking work.

Published: 14th March 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A QR code will be pasted on the windscreen of each auto tipper to make the attendance and capturing transfer events easier

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Garbage auto tippers, responsible for trash collection around the city, have often gone missing mysteriously, or are notorious for shirking work. To keep a track of them, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has come up with a new application, ‘BBMP Tipper’, to monitor the tippers on a daily basis. Junior health officers and supervisors will use this application to take attendance three times a day to make sure the tippers are doing their job.

This application is available on the Play Store but can only be used by the officers as the account is verified from the BBMP website. Also, supervisors can only view the tippers in their area and keep a track of them. “The application will contain the auto tipper’s number, zone name, division, ward number and phone number. Also, a picture of the auto will be taken while taking their attendance. By evening, a report will be generated. We are also planning on linking the payment to the system soon,” said N K Purohit, senior tech advisor BBMP, solid waste management.

A QR code will be pasted on the windscreen of each auto tipper to make the attendance and capturing transfer events easier. The first attendance will be taken in the morning at the mustering location. The second and third will be taken when they transfer their primary garbage load to the secondary vehicles. Also when the tippers leave their designated area a text message will be sent to the supervisor’s phone to alert them. Also, this application was introduced to keep track of all the tippers working for BBMP and avoid illegal tippers from joining the group.

It has been more than  15 days since the supervisors have been using this application and they are finding it extremely useful.  “This application is quite helpful as we can record their attendance three times in a day. There 18 tippers in my area and I can keep a track of them at all times and make sure they are performing well,” said Hanumanthappa, junior health officer, Jeevan Bima Nagar, ward 88.
Also, BBMP is coming up with another application in which the residents can get information about their tippers and get to know their expected arrival time. This application will keep them alerted about the tippers well in advance. This is work in progress, however, and the app is yet to be launched.

