Bengaluru activists rejoice over restoration of four lakes in HSR Layout

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year, the BBMP had listed 22 lakes that were under development and 80 more lakes that need to be beautified. With that said, residents of HSR Layout have a reason to rejoice as they are on the verge of gaining back the once beautiful vicinity that it used to be, surrounded by four lakes once the rejuvenation work is completed.

The lake activists have also been working closely with the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) to further develop the Iblur lake, Kaikondrahalli lake, Somasundarapalya lake and Agara lake and their surroundings.

All four lakes are currently in different stages of rejuvenation. The Kaikondarahalli lake was restored almost nine years ago, Agara lake was completed last year, Iblur lake is set to be inaugurated next month and the work on Somasundarapalya lake is almost completed. Activists have been looking into developing the vicinity by adding 300 to 400 trees to bring a green forest cover around the lake, two public toilets, drinking water facility, security guards for the gates and other amenities for them.

“Since its rejuvenation, there have been a huge influx of fauna and migratory birds coming in. We want to keep the space in its natural format and will plant native species trees in the 900 metre perimeter of the lake along with the forest department and the BBMP,” said Mukund Kumar, a member of Iblur Environ Trust who has been working for the revival of the Iblur lake.

Citizens have also asked for a micro Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to cater to the lakes. BBMP officials said that an STP has been sanctioned with 250 KLD capacity near Iblur lake and will focus on the improvement of Bellandur lake. The work will be completed in the next three months. Lake activist Kavitha Reddy gave a round of applause to the BBMP’s lake department. “The department has been doing a good job and has been catering to our suggestions on what can be done to develop the lake and ensure it is as natural as possible,” she said. Jagannath Rao, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, said that the lake work is almost completed.

“Only the pathway mud work is left but otherwise, Iblur lake is ready. However, there maybe a delay in its inauguration due to elections. The dates will be finalised once the work is done.”