Bengaluru retains 149th rank in quality of living survey

Bengaluru is ranked behind cities like Hyderabad and Pune but ahead of other metro cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. 

Published: 14th March 2019 05:40 AM

Bengaluru

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Once ranked the best Indian city to live in, according to the 2011 Mercer Quality of Living report, the city slipped from a global rank of 141 to 149 in 2018 and continues at that spot this year too. Bengaluru is ranked behind cities like Hyderabad and Pune but ahead of other metro cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi. 

The latest ‘Quality of Living’ rankings by Mercer, ranks Bengaluru at 149 out of a total of 231 cities worldwide. Hyderabad and Pune have been jointly ranked 143. In 2018, both cities had received a joint rank of 142 and have ceded space this year to Jakarta.

Vienna in Austria has been ranked as the best city in the world in terms of quality of living while Baghdad in Iraq came last at 231. The rankings take into account factors like recreational facilities, housing, economic environment, consumer goods and availability, public services and transport as well as the political and social environment, natural environment and education options. 

Chennai was ranked the safest city in South Asia with a factor-wise ranking of 105 while Colombo, at 138, topped the region. The data was analysed between September and November last year, Mercer said.

TAGS
Bengaluru Mercer Quality of Living report

Comments

