Bengaluru scientist launches device to treat piles without surgery

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based scientist Dr Rajah Vijay Kumar has launched a medical device to treat haemorrhoids or piles without surgery. Called ‘cryocure’, the device is said to be made of unbreakable plastic and the treatment can be done in the comfort of one’s home. It takes 15 days for the patient to recover by using this, claims the scientist.

Dr Kumar, chairman of Organization de Scalene, said, “Piles are one of the most common disorders. It is a fast-emerging lifestyle risk, with nearly 330 million people suffering from it globally. In India alone, 41 million have piles with 1.2 million new cases reported every year. Nearly 60 per cent of the population in South India suffer silently and seldom disclose their condition. If untreated, they can lead to a bigger problem and also pose serious medical risks.” Dr Kumar added that piles are common during pregnancy too and nearly 40 per cent pregnant women suffer from it.

Speaking about the device, Dr Kumar said, “Cryocure is a simple tube-like device filled with special cryogenic memory agent. It can cure piles without any surgical procedure or side effects. It is also safe for use by pregnant women, diabetic and heart patients. The device must be frozen for two hours before use. Once removed, the cold cryocure is dipped in coconut oil or vaseline for lubrication before inserting into the anus at a temperature of -18 degrees celsius.”

“The cryogenic effect constricts the blood vessels of the haemorrhoids, hence making them shrink. With regular use, pain, itching, burning and blood loss gradually disappears. This treatment can be done in the comfort of your home,” he added. The device was launched in the presence of Dr T S Prabhakar, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, on Tuesday.

Dr Prabhakar said, “Haemorrhoids is the most misused disease across the world. In India, mostly quacks are treating piles and fistula. Many lives have been lost and deaths caused due to malpractice.” At present, the device is available at 19 chemist shops in the city and across Karnataka.