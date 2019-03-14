Bengaluru streetlights may go off soon

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Electrical contractors working for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), who are involved in maintaining streetlights across the city, have threatened to go on an indefinite strike. They are protesting a delay in payment of a total of Rs 32 crore, which is pending for the last 15 months.

Their protest follows suit with those held by contractors dealing with garbage, storm water drains, as well as to those held by pourakarmikas for similar reasons.

K M Raju, general secretary, BBMP Contract Basis Electric Contractors Association, said, “If we are not paid within a week, we will stage an intensified protest, and will not operate streetlights. The BBMP has not made payments to us for 15 months. We had requested the Mayor last year as well, and she had then directed us to approach the chief accounts officer. But several meetings went in vain, as no development took place in the matter. We have written to BBMP’s top officials several times, but nothing has moved.”

He said there were 120 electrical contractors in the city maintaining streetlights across all 198 wards in BBMP limits. “We had boycotted work last year too for a day, but dropped our protest after the BBMP requested us to. But this time, we will not turn on streetlights if payments are not made. We have met the commissioner in this regard, and will wait till this week is over,” he said.

Bengaluru has 4.7 lakh streetlights, and the BBMP handed over the maintenance of them to about 120 contractors for Rs 26 crore. Although the budget allocation for streetlights are kept at Rs 50 crore every year, the BBMP pays Rs 26 crore under tender-basis.

How they operate

According to the contractors, there are about 2,500 people employed under them, who are responsible for turning on and off streetlights every day. While around two lakh streetlights have to be operated manually, the remaining can be operated automatically. Labourers employed with these contractors turn on streetlights at 6.30 pm, and turn them off by visiting the spot at 6.30 am.

Brighter future

In a bid to reduce operation and maintenance charges that BBMP has been paying every year, the Palike has already handed over the work order to a company to replace all 4.7 lakh streetlights with LED ones, which will be done in three years time.

The BBMP will operate these LED streetlights from a smart control room. With this, the BBMP will be saving Rs 3.5 crore every month, and the ownership of streetlights will be handed over to the BBMP after 10 years of maintenance by a finalised bidder now.