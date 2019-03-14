Brotox: The new popular ‘Bro’ code in town

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For centuries, men have frayed their wrinkles as a sign of hard work and endurance, while women have long adhered to a higher ageing standard than their male counterparts. According to dermatologists, recently there has been a surge in number of men opting for cosmetic procedures across the country. Whether it’s about modifying their jawline or getting crow’s-feet removed, they are progressively opting for Botox (Botulinum toxin) treatments.

Men are increasingly getting Botox and fillers to appear younger. Dermatologists estimate that about 20 per cent of their clients are men, an increase from the last few years. In the current age of social media, there is an ever growing pressure on almost everyone to step up to certain grooming and image perceptions/standards, a major part of which involves a youthful face and a fit body. A younger appearance also seems to prove to be an asset in some highly competitive jobs in certain industries. Men aren’t exempted from the ageing process and it cannot be denied that everyone enjoys improved self-esteem and confidence that stems from looking younger and feeling better about one‘s self.

But even though more men may choose these procedures, they’re still not so openly talking about it. As stigmatised as cosmetic procedures are for women, it’s even more so for men. With most men seeking treatment aged between 30-50 years, the quest for ‘youthfulness’ factors into increasing interest in male non-surgical procedures — especially as employers increasingly value younger looking candidates. While ONA-Botulinum toxin A (BTX-A) is considered extremely safe in correct doses.

It is advisable for men interested in the procedure to use ‘a board-certified doctor or a dermatologist, or someone who has significant experience with injectable’, and to seek out an injector who has experience with men, since the exact placement of injections and amounts of Botox and fillers injected are a little different. Consultant - Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield

What is Botox?

Botox is employed medically to treat certain muscular conditions, and cosmetically to remove wrinkles by temporarily paralysing muscles. It is made from a neurotoxin called botulinum toxin that is produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. A testament to the fact that cosmetic procedures like Botox aren’t just for women anymore, Brotox (Botox procedures for men) has exploded in popularity especially over the last decade

What needs to be taken care of before a Botox?

● Patient’s muscle mass, muscle fibre pattern and hair distribution needs to be taken into account.

● Injections like botulin toxin are generally well-tolerated and Botox is completely safe when administered by a qualified professional.

● Clostridium botulinum bacteria and spores to be taken care of, because once they transform into vegetative cells, the cell population increases producing botulinum toxin that can result in botulism, a severe, life-threatening illness.

● Despite this, botulinum toxin has proven a successful and valuable therapeutic protein, and Botox is in huge demand for men and women. In general, men can be treated with the same techniques as women, but often require more units. Botox is most effective on wrinkles that haven’t quite set. While the aesthetic applications of Botox are well established, doctors also use it for a variety of medical conditions.