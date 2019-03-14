Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Holi’day calling: These five apps will make your journey easier

As 2019 is not blessed with lot of long weekends, ‘bite-sized’ travel has become a new trend amongst the travellers.

Published: 14th March 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As 2019 is not blessed with lot of long weekends, ‘bite-sized’ travel has become a new trend amongst the travellers. The travel enthusiast are always on their toes to explore the world and make best use of the vacations they get. As Holi is just round the corner, lot of people have already decided to go home and celebrate with their families but some are still not sure. Well in that case, you can plan a short trip to a fun and scenic place this weekend. And if you haven’t decided as yet here are some interesting apps that will help you make your mini Holi holiday special.

Google Trips: If you are the kind of person who prepares for every trip by managing folders and filling in every bit of travel itinerary, well Google Trips is like that folder, but without the annoyance of maintaining a tatty pile of paper printouts; the app gathers all your travel information from Gmail and Inbox and organises it automatically. It also maps out half-day or day itineraries, with suggestions of things to see or do. Best of all, it works entirely offline.

Avis India: This Holi, head out in a premium rental car with Avis and enjoy the festival on roads. Long drives, whether self-drive or chauffeur-driven are fun in itself, especially when planning for a micro trip. Other than being a soothing experience, your rental vehicle on a vacation can let you experience your adventurous dreams too. Be it visiting it the highest point on a mountain or sitting by a river, all can be fulfilled that too with luxury.   

Packpoint: Packpoint automatically generates a bespoke packing list for your trip: you just enter the destination, date of travel and length of stay and the activities you are planning. In the event that the app has misjudged your desire to have a different outfit for every evening, it’s easiest to tweak the list once generated.

Incredible India: Incredible India App is an innovative project of Ministry of Tourism to assist the international and domestic tourist to showcase India as a holistic destination, revolving around major experiences such as spirituality, heritage, adventure, culture, yoga, wellness and more. The mobile app has been designed keeping in mind the preferences of the modern traveller.

OYO Rooms: This app is for searching low-cost room in most of the India cities. Most of the hotels listed on OYO offers AC, WiFi, TV, and geyser like amenities. The app has operations across 500 cities in 10 countries. You can easily find the best place to stay at a low price at short notice.

