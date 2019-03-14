ISRO presents awards to 96 achievers in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday presented awards to 96 individuals at a ceremony held at Antariksh Bhavan. ISRO awards are in recognition of the unique contributions made by individuals and teams towards the success of projects and programmes of ISRO. The ‘ISRO Awards’ were distributed by former ISRO chairman Dr K Kasturirangan and current chairman Dr K Sivan.

The scheme was first introduced in 2007, making this the 12th edition of the ceremony. Speaking at the occasion, Dr Kasturirangan said, “ISRO Awards have, over the years, become prestigious among the space fraternity.”

This year, the awards were distributed in four categories – Young Scientist Award (50), Merit Award (20), Performance Excellence Award(10) and Team Excellence Award(16). “The recipients were selected taking into account their outstanding contributions in 2017. The selection panel comprised officials from various ISRO centres,” the agency said in a statement.