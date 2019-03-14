Mauritius teen with rare genetic condition gets treated in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 13-year-old girl from Mauritius who was suffering from a rare genetic disease since the age of two, has got a new lease of life at a hospital in Bengaluru. Clara (name changed) was suffering from C1q deficiency and experts in the city performed a bone marrow transplant, making her the first teen in Asia who was suffering from this condition, to be treated with this transplant.

She was suffering from skin rashes and kidney ailments for over a decade and also faced difficulty in walking. Until the transplant, Clara was on multiple immune-suppressants to control the autoimmune condition, Systemic lupus erythematosus. She was being treated with over 10 different medications for her skin disease, kidney disease and pulmonary hypertension.

The Pediatric Immunology department at Aster CMI Hospital, diagnosed the rare genetic disease – complement C1q deficiency - which was confirmed by the genetic studies conducted at the hospital. She was advised to undergo a bone marrow transplant and her father was found to be a Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) match. He donated his bone marrow to Clara, and today the teen can lead a normal life. Currently, she is under medication and will require close follow-up for the next six months. Considering the cost of the treatment, the hospital took the initiative of crowd-funding the expenses, and managed to raise Rs 26.5 lakh.

As explained by the doctors in a press conference conduced on Wednesday, “Less than 10 such cases have been successfully transplanted in the world so far. The first one was conducted in UK in 2014.”

Dr Sagar Bhattad said, “Though considered to be a rare disease, our hospital sees three-four new children every month, who are diagnosed with an immune deficiency.”