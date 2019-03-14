Rowdy Lakshmana murder: Another accused nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the probe into the murder case of rowdy Lakshmana, Central Crime Branch sleuths have nabbed another accused after opening fire at him on Wednesday morning.

Akash, alias Maleraya (24), a resident of Hesaraghatta, sustained a bullet injury in the incident. He is an associate of Hemanth Kumar, alias Hemi, who was shot at by police on Tuesday, and is involved in several cases, including a murder.

Police said they received information about Akash being near Poornaprajna Layout near Uttarahalli in the wee hours of Wednesday. A team, led by inspector Murugendraiah, rushed there to arrest him. They traced him to an isolated place and surrounded him. In a bid to escape, he threw chilli powder on head constable Arun’s face and tried to attack him. Though the inspector fired a warning shot in the air, Akash did not stop, which is when he was shot at. He was shifted to a hospital immediately, and a case was registered with Subramanyapura police station.

He is the third accused in connection with the case. Earlier, the police had shot at and nabbed Cat Raja and Hemanth Kumar.

The police have legalised the arrest of six persons, including a woman, in the case, while three other accused are undergoing treatment for bullet injuries.