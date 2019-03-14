Home Cities Bengaluru

Rowdy Lakshmana murder: Another accused nabbed

Continuing the probe into the murder case of rowdy Lakshmana, Central Crime Branch sleuths have nabbed another accused after opening fire at him on Wednesday morning.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the probe into the murder case of rowdy Lakshmana, Central Crime Branch sleuths have nabbed another accused after opening fire at him on Wednesday morning.
Akash, alias Maleraya (24), a resident of Hesaraghatta, sustained a bullet injury in the incident. He is an associate of Hemanth Kumar, alias Hemi, who was shot at by police on Tuesday, and is involved in several cases, including a murder.

Police said they received information about Akash being near Poornaprajna Layout near Uttarahalli in the wee hours of Wednesday. A team, led by inspector Murugendraiah, rushed there to arrest him. They traced him to an isolated place and surrounded him. In a bid to escape, he threw chilli powder on head constable Arun’s face and tried to attack him. Though the inspector fired a warning shot in the air, Akash did not stop, which is when he was shot at. He was shifted to a hospital immediately, and a case was registered with Subramanyapura police station.

He is the third accused in connection with the case. Earlier, the police had shot at and nabbed Cat Raja and Hemanth Kumar. 

The police have legalised the arrest of six persons, including a woman, in the case, while three other accused are undergoing treatment for bullet injuries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rowdy Lakshmana murder Rowdy Lakshmana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp