Six arrested in Bengaluru for lynching driver over child’s death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hebbagodi police have arrested six persons, including a couple, who had allegedly lynched a driver after his vehicle rammed into a two-wheeler, which had caused the death of a six-year-old boy.

The incident took place at Vinayakanagara on Ananthanagar Road of Anekal Taluk on Sunday, at 4.30 pm. Radhe Shyam (24), the driver of a cement mixer lorry, was passing near Vinayakanagar when he rammed his vehicle into a scooter that was in front of him, and then into a car. While the occupants of the car escaped unhurt, the scooter riders - Sadaf, a resident of Kammasandra in Anekal and her six-year-old cousin Arhaan, a resident of Gottigere - fell down. The lorry ran over the boy, killing him on the spot, while Sadaf also sustained multiple injuries. Sadaf was going to drop Arhaan to his house in Gottigere when the accident happened.

“Passersby caught hold of Radhe Shyam and assaulted him. Police rushed to the spot and found Shyam lying on the road with serious injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, at around 6.40 pm. Information was gathered about those who beat him to death, and six persons were arrested within 24 hours,” the police said.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh, his wife Eshwari, Anand Kumar V, Prakash B K, Pramod Kumar R and Ravi N L, all residents of Neralur and surrounding areas. “All the accused were produced before the court and were remanded in judicial custody,” the police added.