This Holi, here is how you can prevent skin allergies

Holi, the festival of colours, will arrive in a week’s time and the city is bound to see widespread celebrations.

Published: 14th March 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:52 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Holi, the festival of colours, will arrive in a week’s time and the city is bound to see widespread celebrations. The festival was earlier celebrated using colours prepared from flowers. Over the years, the fad of chemical colours has become part of the festivities. These are prepared from harmful substances like acids, mica and alkalis, and are capable of causing skin complications. 

Dermatologists in the city say during this season, they see a 10 per cent rise in patients coming in with skin allergies. They add that organic colours are the best way to prevent these allergies.

“Atopic Dermatitis and Eczemas are common, which is a condition that makes your skin itchy, caused by chemicals in the colours,” said Dr Sravya Tipirneni, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Columbia Asia hospital.

Sakra World hospital dermatologist Dr Vijaya Gowri Bandaru says that until last year, several cases of skin allergies were seen right after the celebration and the same is expected this year as well.  

