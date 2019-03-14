Women call for more balance at workplace at panel discussion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A panel discussion on how to achieve the right balance between representation by men and women in the workplace was hosted by Incubex NestaVera, a co-working enterprise workspace in the city on the occasion of Women’s Day.

The panel discussion, called #Womeniya 2019, aimed to validate the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day – #BalanceforBetter that calls out for a clear message – the more the balance, the better the world. #BalanceforBetter includes balance in the social, economic, political and cultural world where there is gender parity and equality. Women entrepreneurship is now a crucial area in which balance is being sought as well.

“I personally believe that there should be a balance of men and women in the different spheres of society,” said Anita Tejwani, one of the attendees of the event. The panellists focused on celebrating women entrepreneurs, seeking ways to bridge gender disparity and the challenges they face in their workplaces even today.

Some other interesting topics that were discussed included challenges of women entrepreneurship, the continuing issues concerning socio-economic and cultural status of creators, hobby-centric skill-oriented women in India, empowering women towards business with strategic insights keeping in view their domain expertise and experience. The event also discussed current issues like women being outnumbered in senior leadership, pay parity, lack of support etc.