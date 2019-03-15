Home Cities Bengaluru

Canter driver in Bengaluru assaulted for ratting on errant colleague

A 39-year-old canter driver of a private company was attacked brutally after he complained about his colleague misusing a petro card given for filling fuel in company vehicles.

Published: 15th March 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 39-year-old canter driver of a private company was attacked brutally after he complained about his colleague misusing a petro card given for filling fuel in company vehicles. The company had issued petro cards to employees to fill fuel, and according to the driver, the accused had swiped the card for a larger amount and got a cashback. When the victim found the irregularity, he complained to the manager, and was attacked by his colleague at FTI Circle near Kanteerava Studio.

The injured is Doddanagappa, a resident of Nandini Layout. The accused is Lohit, 32, who was accompanied by his friend.  On March 8, the company manager had given the petro card to the duo and asked them to fill fuel. Lohit would visit a fuel station at FTI Circle regularly.  The manager had asked Doddanagappa to fill diesel worth Rs 1,000 and to fill diesel worth Rs 700 in Lohit’s vehicle. “I asked Lohit whether he had filled fuel, and he told me he had.

Then, I saw him going to a station employee and taking Rs 500. I learnt Lohit filled fuel for only Rs 200 and pocketed the rest,” he said.  “I informed the manager, who then questioned Lohit. On March 9, Lohit called and asked me to come near FTI Circle to talk.

I reached there at 11 pm and found Lohit with his friend. Lohit hit me with an iron rod on my head, and his friend attacked me with a wooden log,” Doddanagappa said. After regaining consciousness, Doddanagappa called the police control room. Police reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital.   An investigating officer from RMC Yard police station said, “We have taken up the case and launched a manhunt for the duo.”

