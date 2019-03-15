Carrying lavish gifts, cash over Rs 50K during polls can prove risky

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With wedding season coinciding with the elections, guests splurging on gifts for their friends and family will now have to carry proof that the presents are not meant for electoral purposes. People carrying cash worth more than `50,000 and gift items worth more than `10,000 face the risk of having these seized, the Election Commission (EC) has ruled.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said that in order to monitor cash flow and conduct ethical elections, authorities have established 1,512 flying squad teams and 1,837 static surveillance teams. Along with this, 702 police nakas have been set up at various points. “In order to be more vigilant, these teams will be checking individuals who are carrying cash and gift items. If they are using these for private purposes, including wedding and other ceremonies, one has to carry the required documents, failing which, they can face seizure,’’ he said.

However, in case of any hindrance at check-posts, despite having all necessary documents, the committee, headed by the respective chief executive officers of the zilla panchayaths, can be informed. People can file complaints before the committee,’’ he added.

Speaking about banks and other financial institutes, including outsourced staff carrying cash in vans to deposit at ATMs, he said that they have to carry required documents and identity cards. Kumar also said that it is challenging to monitor digital payments, such as via Paytm. “At every bank branch, where there is a cash transaction of `1 lakh and above made, the respective DCs will be informed,’’ he said.

Functions with politicos under surveillance

Kumar said it is not necessary to take permission from the EC to conduct private functions, including weddings and birthday parties. “There is no need to take permission even if any politically-affiliated persons are attending. But the functions will be under surveillance, legal action will be taken if these persons are found distributing gifts or appealing to people to vote for them,” he said.

Over 6K non-bailable warrants executed

A total of 11,124 arms have been deposited; 2,378 cases have been booked under preventive sections of CrPC, out of which 2,126 persons were bounded over; 1,973 non-bailable warrants were executed; 726 nakas made operational in the last 24 hours. In total, 42,492 arms have been deposited, 296 arms impounded, nine arms licences cancelled, and 28,380 cases booked under CrPC, out of which 16,467 persons were bounded over. A total of 6,378 non-bailable warrants were executed after announcement of the elections.