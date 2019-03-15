Home Cities Bengaluru

Defence personnel alleges rape by Army Major in Bengaluru, probe underway 

The accused has been identified as Major Amit Choudary. Both the woman and Choudary work in ASC Centre and College in the city. 

Published: 15th March 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman, part of the Army Supply Corps has alleged that her colleague, a Major with ASC, raped her in his car at Old Madras Road in February. The woman had filed a complaint with the Vivek Nagar police and the case has been now transferred to jurisdictional Halsoor police, which has started the investigation. 

The accused has been identified as Major Amit Choudary. Both the woman and Choudary work in ASC Centre and College in the city. 

On February 4, she had attended a party at a senior officer's house and returned to her quarters. She said that Choudary called her over the phone and asked her to join him for a drive. Since she was hungry, she readily agreed to go for a drive and eat something outside. Choudary asked her to bring liquor if she had some in her room. 

She took the liquor bottle and met Choudary near Gate number 1 of ASC Centre and College as asked by the Major. She found Choudary was already consuming liquor in his car bearing registration number DL-6-CG-7878. 

They went on a drive to Old Madras Road and he took her to some place which was unknown to her. He again took alcohol and made her also to drink some. Choudary started touching her inappropriately. When the woman forcibly pushed him away, Choudary slapped her. 

She told police that she didn't know the place or the route to get back to ASC and as it was a late night, she asked him to drop her back. 

He started to drive back, but again stopped the car and put her in the backseat and told her that he brought her out only to have sex and said that he will drop her only after. He forcibly took off her pants and raped her. She said that he didn't ejaculate in her. Later he dropped her back to gate number 1. 

As she was in shock for two days, she kept quiet about the incident. On February 7, she asked her parents to come to Bengaluru. Her parents reached on February 8 and she told them of the assault and they met the commandant on February 9. 

On February 10, she got admitted to the Command Hospital Air Force and police visited the hospital to take her statement, but she refused, saying first she will complain to her higher-ups, before filing a complaint. Based on her statement the police had taken up a case of rape and assault on Choudary.

An investigating officer said, "if Choudary needs to be arrested during the investigation we will take necessary steps." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ASC Centre and College Army Officer Rape in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp