Defence personnel alleges rape by Army Major in Bengaluru, probe underway 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman, part of the Army Supply Corps has alleged that her colleague, a Major with ASC, raped her in his car at Old Madras Road in February. The woman had filed a complaint with the Vivek Nagar police and the case has been now transferred to jurisdictional Halsoor police, which has started the investigation.

The accused has been identified as Major Amit Choudary. Both the woman and Choudary work in ASC Centre and College in the city.

On February 4, she had attended a party at a senior officer's house and returned to her quarters. She said that Choudary called her over the phone and asked her to join him for a drive. Since she was hungry, she readily agreed to go for a drive and eat something outside. Choudary asked her to bring liquor if she had some in her room.

She took the liquor bottle and met Choudary near Gate number 1 of ASC Centre and College as asked by the Major. She found Choudary was already consuming liquor in his car bearing registration number DL-6-CG-7878.

They went on a drive to Old Madras Road and he took her to some place which was unknown to her. He again took alcohol and made her also to drink some. Choudary started touching her inappropriately. When the woman forcibly pushed him away, Choudary slapped her.

She told police that she didn't know the place or the route to get back to ASC and as it was a late night, she asked him to drop her back.

He started to drive back, but again stopped the car and put her in the backseat and told her that he brought her out only to have sex and said that he will drop her only after. He forcibly took off her pants and raped her. She said that he didn't ejaculate in her. Later he dropped her back to gate number 1.

As she was in shock for two days, she kept quiet about the incident. On February 7, she asked her parents to come to Bengaluru. Her parents reached on February 8 and she told them of the assault and they met the commandant on February 9.

On February 10, she got admitted to the Command Hospital Air Force and police visited the hospital to take her statement, but she refused, saying first she will complain to her higher-ups, before filing a complaint. Based on her statement the police had taken up a case of rape and assault on Choudary.

An investigating officer said, "if Choudary needs to be arrested during the investigation we will take necessary steps."