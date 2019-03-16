Home Cities Bengaluru

6,000 Bengalureans bitten by dogs last year

Animal welfare activists point to lack of community sensitisation programmes by the corporation in addition to ineffective ABC centres.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

To ensure Bengaluru is rabies free, all dogs need to be treated under a robust animal birth control programme.

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As per details shared by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) Public Health Information and Epidemiological Cell, the number of stray dog bite cases recorded in the year 2018 came up to 5,988. In comparison to the 2017 figures, which stand at 7,564, the numbers have reduced. However viewed as standalone numbers, they are quite high with no action plan by the Palike to combat the cases. Animal welfare activists point to lack of community sensitisation programmes by the corporation in addition to ineffective Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres.

Harini Raghavan, animal rights activist and founder of Citizens for Animal Birth Control group, said, “Dogs do not attack unless provoked. Residents may think of dogs in their locality as dirty or dangerous and throw stones at them. This kind of behaviour provokes the dog to defend itself, leading to dog-bite cases. We have been pushing the BBMP for sensitisation programmes to be conducted on a large scale.” She added that not all dog bite cases are by rabid dogs. To ensure Bengaluru is rabies-free, all dogs need to be treated under a robust  ABC programme, which would include sterilisation so they don’t give birth to more puppies and vaccination against rabies.

As per BBMP statistics, 8,570 vials of anti-rabies vaccines and 377 vials of anti-rabies serum were administered to patients last year. Commenting on the same, Shashikumar S, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, said, “We are running the ABC centres in all eight zones, to control the population. However, we are not able to vaccinate and sterilise 100 per cent of the dogs. Attracted by food, dogs come in from the outskirts and enter the outer five zones. This increases the population of stray dogs in Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Yelahanka zones and not so much in the inner city areas.”

He added that they had plans to start stray dog sensitisation programmes for people from April onwards, in coordination with Resident Welfare Associations, schools and in other public places. “Assistant directors of each zone will coordinate with staff at the ABC centres to educate people at the ward level regarding this,” he said.

Fact file
●    5,988 cases of dog bites were recorded by BBMP in 2018
●    In 2017, the number stood at 7,564
●    As per BBMP statistics, 8,570 vials of anti-rabies vaccines were administered to patients last year
●    377 vials of anti-rabies serum were also administered last year

