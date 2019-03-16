BBMP, BWSSB to supply water in case of water shortage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure drinking water is supplied to all areas in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) have decided to supply free waterto those areas where water shortage may occur. The BBMP and BWSSB officials on Friday held a meeting at the BBMP head office, to discuss the action plan for providing drinking water in summer.

Addressing media persons, BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, "The whole 800 sq km area of the city has been divided into two categories. About 570 sq km of area, seven town municipal and one city municipal that were added to BBMP will have water supplied by the water board. The remaining 230 sq km and 110 villages will have water supplied by BBMP. Water connection has already been provided to 570 sq km. If there is any fluctuation in water availability at pumping stations, 68 tankers will be used to supply the water. There are 1,286 borewells that are owned by the water board and there are are 41 Ground Level Reservoirs (GLR) in the area of 110 villages. If shortage arises, short term tenders will be floated, and water will be supplied through private tankers," he said.

No water Shortage May Take Place:

Officials who were present in the meeting assured that the Water Board has been supplying 1,400 MLD (Million Litres a Day) of water to the city every day. It may require 10 TMC of water to ensure frequent supply in 110 villages, till the end of summer. This may be possible, as the Krishna Raj Sagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs have stored 28.5 TMC of water.

Water To Be Drawn From 3.70 Lakh Borewells:

According to BBMP, the Palike and water board own 9,273 borewells and there are 3.60 lakh borewells belonging to private parties, which can be utilised to supply water to the city.

However, the municipal body which has decided to control the water tankers mafia, has said the charges will be levied from private water tankers and the new charges will be decided in two days. The BBMP will issue new guidelines for all the private tankers in two weeks.

BBMP chief N Manjunatha Prasad said, "Charges on private tankers will be decided in two days, to put a break to the water tanker mafia in the city. Meanwhile, all the private tankers will compulsorily have to get trade license from BBMP," he added.