Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru gets max English-medium government schools

Opening English-medium government schools in the state was announced by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the budget

Published: 16th March 2019 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru urban district will have the maximum number of English-medium government schools from the coming academic year. The Department of Primary and Secondary education has prepared a list of 1,000 government schools across the state where an English-medium section will be introduced from Class 1 onwards. Of these, 122 schools are in Bengaluru, which is the maximum allotted to one district.

As per data available from the department, the second highest number of schools are in Belagavi (73), while Kodagu district, which was hit by floods in 2018, has got eight schools, the least. Officials from the state Department of Public Instructions said they had sent a list of 2,000 schools to the government, of which 1,000 were selected.

“This selection has been done assembly constituency wise. Each constituency will get at least four schools,” explained a senior official.

Opening English-medium government schools in the state was announced by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the budget. This was opposed by pro-Kannada activists. The objection was raised even in the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held recently at Dharwad.

However, despite opposition from pro-Kannada activists, the CM stuck to his decision, and directed officials to start the process for setting up the schools. The department has also started training the teachers, and half of them have already received training from the Regional Institute of English, Mysuru. 
Soon, the list of 1,000 schools will be put up on a public portal for parents to see. At these schools,  NCERT textbooks will be used for teaching English and Environmental Science. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru English medium government schools Bengaluru government schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp