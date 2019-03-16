Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru girl caught using cellphone in class, runs away

All Pallavi wanted to do was talk to her parents on a borrowed mobile. But her teacher caught her using it in class, and called her aunt.

Published: 16th March 2019 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: All Pallavi wanted to do was talk to her parents on a borrowed mobile. But her teacher caught her using it in class, and called her aunt. The 14-year-old girl, studying in a private school in Shankarapuram, near Basavangudi, thought it best to run away to Chitradurga rather than face her aunt at home. 

Pallavi (name changed) was found a couple of days later, begging on the streets of a village in Chitradurga. The girl had stayed in a temple, where family friends had spotted and alerted her parents. 

Pallavi was staying at her aunt’s house in Shankarapuram, as her father and mother travelled a lot. On March 11, the Class 8 student went to school as usual, and was caught using the mobile phone. Pallavi’s class teacher scolded her for bringing the phone to school. She called her aunt and asked her whether she had given a phone to Pallavi. Her aunt replied in the negative, and was summoned to school, and met the teacher around 2.15pm.

Asked whose phone it was, Pallavi said that she had borrowed it from a neighbour. Her aunt slapped her and asked the teacher not to return the phone. Pallavi went to class, but afraid that her aunt and uncle would beat her up, she decided to run away. 

Pallavi usually returned home by 4 pm, but that day, when she failed to come home, her aunt called the school teacher to check. The teacher informed that Pallavi had left at 3.45 pm. Pallavi’s aunt and her husband searched for her in the surrounding areas and alerted the family.  

Said Pallavi’s aunt, “When we didnt find her, we filed a complaint with Shankarapuram police. A search was launched, and finally, one of our family friends spotted her in another village close by and alerted the family. She was staying in a temple.”  Pallavi is now back home. “Pallavi said that she begged for money on the streets, telling people that she had lost money and had to reach her village,” her aunt said. 

An investigating officer said that the girl claimed that she wanted to talk to her parents over the phone. Her aunt is strict and wouldn’t allow Pallavi to use her phone, so she asked a neighbouring woman to give her a phone to talk to her parents. When she got late, Pallavi took the phone to talk to them during the break. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp