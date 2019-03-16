Bengaluru girl caught using cellphone in class, runs away

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: All Pallavi wanted to do was talk to her parents on a borrowed mobile. But her teacher caught her using it in class, and called her aunt. The 14-year-old girl, studying in a private school in Shankarapuram, near Basavangudi, thought it best to run away to Chitradurga rather than face her aunt at home.

Pallavi (name changed) was found a couple of days later, begging on the streets of a village in Chitradurga. The girl had stayed in a temple, where family friends had spotted and alerted her parents.

Pallavi was staying at her aunt’s house in Shankarapuram, as her father and mother travelled a lot. On March 11, the Class 8 student went to school as usual, and was caught using the mobile phone. Pallavi’s class teacher scolded her for bringing the phone to school. She called her aunt and asked her whether she had given a phone to Pallavi. Her aunt replied in the negative, and was summoned to school, and met the teacher around 2.15pm.

Asked whose phone it was, Pallavi said that she had borrowed it from a neighbour. Her aunt slapped her and asked the teacher not to return the phone. Pallavi went to class, but afraid that her aunt and uncle would beat her up, she decided to run away.

Pallavi usually returned home by 4 pm, but that day, when she failed to come home, her aunt called the school teacher to check. The teacher informed that Pallavi had left at 3.45 pm. Pallavi’s aunt and her husband searched for her in the surrounding areas and alerted the family.

Said Pallavi’s aunt, “When we didnt find her, we filed a complaint with Shankarapuram police. A search was launched, and finally, one of our family friends spotted her in another village close by and alerted the family. She was staying in a temple.” Pallavi is now back home. “Pallavi said that she begged for money on the streets, telling people that she had lost money and had to reach her village,” her aunt said.

An investigating officer said that the girl claimed that she wanted to talk to her parents over the phone. Her aunt is strict and wouldn’t allow Pallavi to use her phone, so she asked a neighbouring woman to give her a phone to talk to her parents. When she got late, Pallavi took the phone to talk to them during the break.