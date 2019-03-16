Bengaluru's JJR Hospital to get new cancer wing

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A new cancer treatment unit, to be set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will come up at the JJR General Hospital in Jag Jeevan Ramnagar. The unit will be established in three months time with all facilities to screen patients for early cancer detection. The special wing will mainly focus on cervical, oral and breast cancer to begin with. A budget of `50 lakh has been allotted for

the same purpose.

Handouts will be distributed and camps will be set up in all maternity homes to spread awareness and invite patients for a cancer screening. “We want people to come and get their screening test done so that we can get a clear picture of their health. Early detection is much better than finding out about it at the last stage. Based on the tests we will refer the patients for chemotherapy and radio therapy,” said Nirmala Buggi, Chief Health Officer (Clinical).

Also, diagnosis after the screening test will be part of the program. The cancer wing will tie up with the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology on an honorarium basis. Patients detected with cancer will be referred to Kidwai Hospital for further treatment. The JJR hospital has a team of doctors to support the project. Dentists, ENT surgeons, gynecologists will be present at all times to help with the detection.

Equipment such as colposcope, mammogram, hormone analyzer for beta HCG, PS4, histopathology lab equipment, electrosurgical units, and operative laparoscopy instruments will be available at the center to facilitate the screening process. Also, air anesthetists will present for pain management issues at the hospital. Doctors will be trained for the screening process before the unit is functional.

The department in the near future is also planning on establishing its own space for chemotherapy and radiotherapy. “If everything goes as per plan, we will come up with other facilities such as follow up and rehab to help with patients,” said Buggi.