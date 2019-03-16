Citizens can carry own water bottle to events

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2015, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had issued Events Waste Management guidelines and also banned certain types of plastic in 2016. Despite the notification, event organisers have not been following the rules and the premises are usually filled with food waste, organic waste, single-use plastics, water bottles, wrappers and packaging materials.

After the Bryan Adams show at Ozone Urbana, Beautiful Bengaluru, an initiative which works towards a clean, green city pointed out that event organisers should concentrate on decreasing waste generation during events. An online petition was filed seeking support of BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister, Directorate of Municipal Administration and Chairman of KSPCB. “The petition was to highlight the malpractice by event organisers on forced mineral water sales at highly inflated prices. At the Bryan Adams show in ozone Urbana, we were forced to give up our own water bottles and had no choice but to buy water at `100 per litre,” said Odette Katrak, co-founder, Beautiful Bengaluru.

The organisation has asked for permission to bring their own water and freedom to bring water bottles, or keep steel cups chained to the dispenser and reusable cups/ bottles made of steel/glass.

This March, the BBMP has sent out a notice stating that event organisers should ideally allow visitors to carry their own reusable water bottles, plates and cutlery by adding in event mailers as Bring your own Bottles/containers. Also, in any event when visitors are not allowed to carry their own water, water dispensers with clean and assured water must be available free of cost to people. Token and locker facility to safely store and return the bottles back to the visitors after the event will also be initiated.

“In 2015, when the circular was passed, many changes took place regarding single-use disposable and plastic ban order. This March, we have issued our notice for the event organisers to follow,” said D Randeep, special commissioner (Solid waste management), BBMP. People who do not follow the rules will pay a penalty amount ranging from `2,500 to `2 lakh, depending upon the offence.