Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Gaming has never stopped me from having a social life’

Gaming helped this 24-year-old resident of Mysuru to earn a data entry job and also made him think creatively and learn to communicate with people.

Published: 16th March 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gaming helped this 24-year-old resident of Mysuru to earn a data entry job and also made him think creatively and learn to communicate with people.

Samarth Rao Jadav, a native of Nanjangud, who is presently residing in Mysuru ventured into the field of gaming at a very young age. Though he initially played flash games it was Nikhil R Vasisht, a friend who introduced him to the world of gaming.

“During summer holidays, my friend got some CDs of famous games and installed them in his computer. We used to play them. That was my initial journey to the real gaming world,” says Samarth who is working as a professional photographer.  

Some of the games he initially played were GTA Vice City, and Need for Speed most wanted. “After my SSLC, I used to spend around 12 to 13 hours as I wanted to finish a mission in the game,” shares Samarth who currently spends around four hours a day for gaming.

Like every teenager, he too visited cyber cafes and gaming centres until he got his own computer. “During the month of summer there were frequent power cuts and visiting a cyber cafe was the only option to keep continuing my gaming habit. The ambience, cheering and presence of many enthusiasts gave me the push to complete a mission in the game,” says Samarth who got his first PC as a gift from his grand mother.
“I used to finish all my work on time and used to play only during my free time, so I never received any opposition from my family,” he shares.

He has always been able to juggle between his profession as a photographer, and his passion for  gaming. He regularly visits gaming centres and cyber cafes regularly to keep himself updated on new launches and games.

Samarth has also participated in a few gaming competitions and during one such competition organised by a cyber cafe he received a touchscreen mobile in 2004.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp