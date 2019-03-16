‘Gaming has never stopped me from having a social life’

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gaming helped this 24-year-old resident of Mysuru to earn a data entry job and also made him think creatively and learn to communicate with people.

Samarth Rao Jadav, a native of Nanjangud, who is presently residing in Mysuru ventured into the field of gaming at a very young age. Though he initially played flash games it was Nikhil R Vasisht, a friend who introduced him to the world of gaming.

“During summer holidays, my friend got some CDs of famous games and installed them in his computer. We used to play them. That was my initial journey to the real gaming world,” says Samarth who is working as a professional photographer.

Some of the games he initially played were GTA Vice City, and Need for Speed most wanted. “After my SSLC, I used to spend around 12 to 13 hours as I wanted to finish a mission in the game,” shares Samarth who currently spends around four hours a day for gaming.

Like every teenager, he too visited cyber cafes and gaming centres until he got his own computer. “During the month of summer there were frequent power cuts and visiting a cyber cafe was the only option to keep continuing my gaming habit. The ambience, cheering and presence of many enthusiasts gave me the push to complete a mission in the game,” says Samarth who got his first PC as a gift from his grand mother.

“I used to finish all my work on time and used to play only during my free time, so I never received any opposition from my family,” he shares.

He has always been able to juggle between his profession as a photographer, and his passion for gaming. He regularly visits gaming centres and cyber cafes regularly to keep himself updated on new launches and games.

Samarth has also participated in a few gaming competitions and during one such competition organised by a cyber cafe he received a touchscreen mobile in 2004.