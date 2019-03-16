Kaggadasapura lake polluted due to sewage: KSPCB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has informed Karnataka Lokayukta that Kaggadasapura lake is polluted due to entry of sewage via storm water drains (SWD).

This was in the status report submitted by the KSPCB, in response to directions issued by Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, based on a complaint filed by H S Doreswamy.

In the report, law officer Ravi Bhat, KSPCB, stated that sewage is mainly entering the lake from the north side of the storm water drain. The other inlet storm water drain is located on the western side. As per BWSSB authorities, sewage is entering upstream, from KR Puram and Pai Layout.

“Currently, the lake is filled with silt and weeds. BWSSB has laid a sewer network in the periphery of the lake for adjacent residential areas. Towards the north and eastern sides of the lake, garbage is dumped on the bund line,” said the report.

The report also revealed that a sample of lake water collected on February 1, 2019, conforms to ‘Class E’ standards, which indicates that the water is suitable for irrigation, industrial cooling and controlled waste disposal. KSPCB has also said BWSSB chairman has requested 18 months for the establishment of a STP to treat sewage.

“The notice issued to the BWSSB and BBMP indicates that a substantial amount has also been released for financial assistance — Rs 16.57 cr, in three installments, to carry out various steps, including establishing 5 MLD STPs,” the KSPCB said.

Meanwhile, Bhuprada, assistant executive engineer, BBMP (lakes), informed Lokayukta that the state has released Rs 8.5 cr on February 1, 2019, for development of lakes. Since the code of conduct for the elections has already come into force, BBMP is not able to take further steps.As soon as the code of conduct is over, BBMP will take steps to take up developmental work, within 8-10 months, she said.

Conduct survey: Lokayukta

Lokayukta issued a notice to Tahsildar, Bengaluru east, and to the joint director of Land Records to survey the lake and verify if there are any encroachments, by May 15. If so, the Tahsildar must take steps to maintain the lake, said the Lokayukta, and adjourned the hearing to May 28, 2019.