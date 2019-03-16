Locked from two sides: Students get caught in between

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the past one week, students of Bangalore University (BU) and Bengaluru Central University (BCU), have been unable to enter a library that houses more than 50,000 books, at the Central College campus, due to a spat between the two varsities. When students visit the library, they are greeted by two locks on the door, one for each University. Alleging that Bangalore University (BU) had not completed the process of handing over the library, BCU authorities put their own lock on the door.

The tug-of-war between the institutions continues to affect students, even four years after the trifurcation of Bangalore University. “We have been unable to use the library for the past week,” an irate student said. “When we asked the authorities at BCU to unlock the library, they pointed fingers at Bangalore University. For us, the end result is that our studies suffer,” another student said.

When TNIE approached Bangalore University officials, they said that they had no role in the matter, as the process of handing over the building was underway. “The land where the library block is located, belongs to the Public Works Department (PWD) and we cannot hand it over directly. We have written to the government to issue a gazette notification for the same, after which we can proceed.

The process will take two more months,” said a senior BU official. He added that there was no problem from their side in using the library, and that when a BU official was in charge, it was functioning normally.”Recently BCU appointed another person and he locked the building. Now even we cannot open it,” the official added.

Prof KR Venugopal vice chancellor of BU said, “If we have locked the library we would open it. What was the need for them to put another lock? We need to take account of everything and cannot handover the property without that.”

However, authorities of BCU blamed BU for this inconvenience. Prof Ramachandra Gowda, registrar of BCU said, “Students filed complaints before the higher education minister, that they were unable to get books issued from the library and we were questioned by the Principal Secretary of the department. The students must have library cards to get books issued, and as the library was not handed over to us we sealed it.” He said that the issue had been resolved, and that the library would be handed over to BCU soon.