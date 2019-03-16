Home Cities Bengaluru

Millennials want leaders to address Bengaluru’s traffic situation immediately

The city’s worsening traffic condition turned out to be one of the topics that most youngsters wanted leaders to address immediately.

Published: 16th March 2019 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Young Voters

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Youngsters in the city are all excited about the upcoming elections. City Express spoke to a few youngsters to understand their idea of politics and to get a clear picture of what they expect out of their leaders. The city’s worsening traffic condition turned out to be one of the topics that most youngsters wanted leaders to address immediately.

A pollution-free environment is the second most voiced demand. In addition, many first-time voters also spoke about an expected change in the education system. Students collectively said that they feel that the system is outdated and requires an overhaul that would match advanced standards adopted around the world.  “Anyone who is a student will agree that the grading system, the syllabi and everything else has been the same forever.  It would help if all of that caught up with how the world works now,” stated 
Shinas Shabaz, an architecture student at BMS School of Architecture.

A safe environment, especially for women, is another concern voiced by many.  “We don’t want to walk on the roads with the fear of being mugged. We want an environment where going out with our friends is okay and safe,” said Meghana V, a mass communication student at Reva University.
Students and daily commuters also hope for a better public transportation system that could be more efficient. 

“This is the second time I will be voting and I want a solution to the city’s traffic. We want a better public transportation system which is frequent and can be relied on at any time of the day. Metro is a better option as it is less time-consuming. Faster development of Metro routes is expected,” said Punith Kumar B, an engineering student at AMC College of engineering.

Arvind G, an engineering graduate, asked for a better society to live in. “My father works in the Army. I have always hoped to see a change in society, one that gives citizens more priority than what they are given today. I hope for a change this time. It is time we meet world standards. We ask for better job opportunities and better living standards,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Bengaluru traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp