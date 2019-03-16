Millennials want leaders to address Bengaluru’s traffic situation immediately

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Youngsters in the city are all excited about the upcoming elections. City Express spoke to a few youngsters to understand their idea of politics and to get a clear picture of what they expect out of their leaders. The city’s worsening traffic condition turned out to be one of the topics that most youngsters wanted leaders to address immediately.

A pollution-free environment is the second most voiced demand. In addition, many first-time voters also spoke about an expected change in the education system. Students collectively said that they feel that the system is outdated and requires an overhaul that would match advanced standards adopted around the world. “Anyone who is a student will agree that the grading system, the syllabi and everything else has been the same forever. It would help if all of that caught up with how the world works now,” stated

Shinas Shabaz, an architecture student at BMS School of Architecture.

A safe environment, especially for women, is another concern voiced by many. “We don’t want to walk on the roads with the fear of being mugged. We want an environment where going out with our friends is okay and safe,” said Meghana V, a mass communication student at Reva University.

Students and daily commuters also hope for a better public transportation system that could be more efficient.

“This is the second time I will be voting and I want a solution to the city’s traffic. We want a better public transportation system which is frequent and can be relied on at any time of the day. Metro is a better option as it is less time-consuming. Faster development of Metro routes is expected,” said Punith Kumar B, an engineering student at AMC College of engineering.

Arvind G, an engineering graduate, asked for a better society to live in. “My father works in the Army. I have always hoped to see a change in society, one that gives citizens more priority than what they are given today. I hope for a change this time. It is time we meet world standards. We ask for better job opportunities and better living standards,” he said.