NGT order on PRR: SC to hear petition on April 1 

It has also asked for additional information from the state, which would be sent to it by end of Friday, the official added.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court has posted the hearing in connection with an appeal filed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) against the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) to April 1 for final disposal. 

The NGT had on March 14 restrained the state government from implementing its 17,200-crore eight-lane PRR project on environmental grounds, when it was hearing the Sudhakar Reddy and others versus BDA case.

A bench presided by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel had then stated, “The project proponent will not proceed on the basis of the environmental clearance granted on November 20, 2014.” The BDA went on appeal against the order. It was represented by senior counsel Shyam Diwan and Sanjay Nuli. During the hearing, the court said that the PRR project was vital to decongest Bengaluru. When the court urged BDA to take the case back to NGT, its counsel refused stating that they wanted the Supreme Court only to decide on the issue. 

The court then posted the matter to April 1 for disposal, said a BDA official. It has also asked for additional information from the state, which would be sent to it by end of Friday, the official added.

