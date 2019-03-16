No hike in PG dental courses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the decreasing demand for dental courses, the state department of medical education has decided to not increase the fee for Post Graduate dental courses for the year 2019-20 at government medical colleges. Officials came to this decision after a detailed meeting was held on Friday evening. Confirming this, Dr Girish, director of medical education said, “It has decided to continue with the existing fee.” The fee for PG dental courses will be Rs 50,000, the same as the previous year.

There is no change in the fee structure at government medical colleges. Recently, the government had increased the fee for both medical and dental PG seats at private colleges by 15 per cent and government college PG medical seats by five-fold. cea Hospital in depositing the employees PF fund. He alleged that the management of the hospital deducted some part of the salary from the employees in 2017 and 2018, but the same was not deposited to the department.

An investigating officer from Basaveshwaranagar police station said, “We have taken up a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating. We will issue summons to the accused persons to appear for the inquiry. If they are found to be at fault, necessary action will be taken.” The New Indian Express made efforts to contact the hospital, but the numbers displayed on their website were not functioning.