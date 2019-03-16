Home Cities Bengaluru

No hike in PG dental courses

The fee for PG dental courses will be Rs 50,000, the same as the previous year. 

Published: 16th March 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the decreasing demand for dental courses, the state department of medical education has decided to not increase the fee for Post Graduate dental courses for the year 2019-20 at government medical colleges. Officials came to this decision after a detailed meeting was held on Friday evening. Confirming this, Dr Girish, director of medical education said, “It has decided to continue with the existing fee.” The fee for PG dental courses will be Rs 50,000, the same as the previous year. 

