Home Cities Bengaluru

Not another Battle Royale: Ring of Elysium

Enter Ring Of Elysium into the arena of Battle Royale: which, contrary to the game’s concept of a shrinking Battle Arena, is now a genre so overused that I’m finally beginning to resent it.

Published: 16th March 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

Enter Ring Of Elysium into the arena of Battle Royale: which, contrary to the game’s concept of a shrinking Battle Arena, is now a genre so overused that I’m finally beginning to resent it. It appears as though Tencent (the developers) have exhausted all their Battle Royale creativity on PUBG and decided that “Alright team, let’s now let’s experiment with a graphically downgraded version with a design improvement of a (pointless) paragliding option, that our nemesis Fortnite has already done”. 

Ring of Elysium made me spend 10 minutes detailing the minute features of my character’s face. I could adjust the angle of the inner corner of my character’s eye, the expression of the eyebrows, and the length of the jawline. 10 minutes is how long I spent on deciding how she looked. 

However, in my first game I was knocked out in lesser than 10 minutes, and also didn’t get to see my character’s face at any point. Although the subsequent games were a little better, I didn’t see my character’s face ever again… RIP, carefully sculpted face. I hope my opponents got to see its quality.
I have some seemingly silly but important questions for Ring of Elysium. First: why is it called a Ring, but the actual shape of the shrinking battle arena misshapen like an amoeba? Why? This asymmetry is baffling… Also, if Volcanic ash is the cause of a shrinking forcefield, why would the ash proliferate in such a way that it leaves an amoeba shaped emptiness in the centre?

Besides the fun facts mentioned in the above sentences, there is nothing fundamentally different between this fake Elysium and PUBG. They’ve even used weapons with the same kind of ammo. I found a Groza on the ground, which made me feel quite lucky, but the average range of in-game weapons seemed to be a notch above the ones in PUBG, so my lucky moment didn’t seem all that advantageous in the end. Bottomline is, we all should hold on to that reserved 2GB on our phones for PUBG — the one true battle royale, till the inevitable ban is initiated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp