PU II students may get grace marks in Biology

The department of Pre University education has constituted a committee of three men to look into a complaint by students who attended the PU-II Biology examination paper on Thursday.

By Express News Service

Students said that the paper was ‘extremely tough’, and if the expert committee finds that the paper was unduly ‘tough’, they will be given grace marks by the education department. 

Several students from rural parts of the state reached out to the department, through the helpline and e-mails to the commissioner for public instructions, saying the question paper was tougher than National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Following the complaints, the commissioner constituted a committee on Friday to look into the matter. In case the committee deems the question to be ‘tough’ and recommends grace marks, the department will give grace marks to all the students who have attempted the Biology paper. 

Officials from the department who were at the receiving end of helpline calls said, “Several students from rural parts called and cried. Their only plaint was about how tough the question paper was. We brought this to the notice of the commissioner.”

According to the students, both one-mark and five-mark questions were tough. “Most could not even understand the questions. Some even cried in the examination hall,” said a student.

There is a pressure on students to score well in Biology, as these marks are considered while giving ranks in Common Entrance Test (CET) for BSc Agri and B Tech courses.

