Some baking trends that are making waves this year, courtesy bakers 

By Express News Service

Like fashion, baking also explores, reinvents, and re-imagines possibilities. This means that baked delicacies that were popular in the 1990s are less so today. An example of this is the ice-cream cake which was a rave a few decades ago but since then is rarely served or eaten. Every year adds something new to a baker’s recipe and allows thousands of bakers time to experiment with new ingredients and present them with opportunities to explore, reinvent and re-imagine what they can bake.

Soft Spot for Brown Butter
Brown butter or Noisette butter is quite popular among chefs who bake spicy or salty food and is also gaining popularity among chefs who bake sweet delicacies as well. Be on the lookout for cinnamon scones made using brown butter that are slathered in brown butter cream cheese. 

Use of Natural Colours
Many baked foods today are finished using artificial colours. Certainly, the rich chocolate cake served at the local bakery has some, if not a lot of artificial colouring. However in 2019, many bakers are choosing to avoid using artificial colours in favour of natural colours extracted from fruits, vegetables, and other plants. 

Quirky is in, Looking Perfect is Out

Picture perfect baked foods like decorated chocolate cakes and pastries sometimes look too good to eat. To some cutting the first slice of a perfect looking chocolate cake can be heartbreaking; “the cake looked so perfect before it was eaten” some may think. Baking is supposed to be enjoyable as is eating baked food. Rather than focusing on the aesthetic appearance of a cake or other baked foods, a greater emphasis will be placed on enjoying eating it instead.

By Chef Eureka
Araujo, Pastry Chef at Academy of Pastry Arts

