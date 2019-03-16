Technical exams see 3,500 malpractice cases in last 3 years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite several measures in place to curb malpractice during examinations, the state Department of Technical Education has witnessed around 3,500 cases in the last three years during various diploma and polytechnic examinations held across the state.

As per data available from the department, in the last three years, a total of 3,533 cases of malpractice were reported, of which only 207 students got a clean chit, while the rest have been barred from taking their exams for one year.

The department conducts examinations for over 36 courses every year in May and November, where around 3 lakh students appear for the exams and generate over 8.5 lakh answer scripts in each exam.

The department has taken many measures, including installing CCTV cameras at examination centres, but there are students who find a way to beat the system.

As per cases reported with the department, students use smart watches and bluetooth earphones. “Though they know they will be barred from writing exams for a year, some students still try to cheat,” said a department official.

These cases are reported to the malpractice inquiry committee at district levels. Based on the committee’s recommendation, the department will decide the necessary action against the students.

In case of impersonation, a police complaint will be filed, and that student will be barred from all examinations for four years.