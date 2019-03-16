Bengaluru: PES University helps 2,000 students get voter IDs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what could be one of the largest one time signing up exercise for first-time voters in the city, around 2,000 students of the PES University, Electronics City campus took part in a two-day drive, organised by the Election Commission to ensure that the students get to exercise their franchise.

“Document lobbying has always been a tedious task, especially for college students. Campaigns of this kind facilitate enrollment process and hassle-free documentation. Taking advantage of the online process, this year about 2,000 students were facilitated for the Voter ID card which otherwise is a very tedious process,” said a statement from the University.

Speaking at the event, Dr Suryaprasad J, Principal, PES University Electronics City Campus, said on a lighter note that students without the ink mark on their fingers (which serves as proof of casting vote) will not be allowed to enter the college premises on voting day.