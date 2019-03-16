Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: PES University helps 2,000 students get voter IDs

Around 2,000 students of the PES University, Electronics City campus took part in a two-day drive, organised by the Election Commission to ensure that the students get to exercise their franchise. 

Published: 16th March 2019 07:53 AM

Campaigns of this kind facilitate enrollment process and hassle-free documentation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what could be one of the largest one time signing up exercise for first-time voters in the city, around 2,000 students of the PES University, Electronics City campus took part in a two-day drive, organised by the Election Commission to ensure that the students get to exercise their franchise. 

“Document lobbying has always been a tedious task, especially for college students. Campaigns of this kind facilitate enrollment process and hassle-free documentation. Taking advantage of the online process, this year about 2,000 students were facilitated for the Voter ID card which otherwise is a very tedious process,” said a statement from the University. 

Speaking at the event, Dr Suryaprasad J, Principal, PES University Electronics City Campus, said on a lighter note that students without the ink mark on their fingers (which serves as proof of casting vote) will not be allowed to enter the college premises on voting day. 

Bengaluru PES University

